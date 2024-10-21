Taiwan: Tropical Storm Trami Possible Formation in the Next Few Days

October 21, 2024_ Forecasters warn that the tropical depression currently east of the Philippines could strengthen into a tropical storm, named Trami, as early as today. The outer bands of Trami will begin to affect Taiwan on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the north and east of the island. In addition, seasonal northerly winds will intensify on Wednesday afternoon, contributing to severe weather conditions. Meteorological authorities have not ruled out the possibility of issuing a typhoon warning, urging residents of northern coastal areas to exercise caution, the Taipei Times reported. Temperatures in the north could drop to 23 or 24 degrees Celsius, while the central and southern regions will not experience significant changes.