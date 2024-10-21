Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Tropical Storm Trami Possible Formation in the Next Few Days

October 21, 2024_ Forecasters warn that the tropical depression currently east of the Philippines could strengthen into a tropical storm, named...

Taiwan: Tropical Storm Trami Possible Formation in the Next Few Days
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Forecasters warn that the tropical depression currently east of the Philippines could strengthen into a tropical storm, named Trami, as early as today. The outer bands of Trami will begin to affect Taiwan on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the north and east of the island. In addition, seasonal northerly winds will intensify on Wednesday afternoon, contributing to severe weather conditions. Meteorological authorities have not ruled out the possibility of issuing a typhoon warning, urging residents of northern coastal areas to exercise caution, the Taipei Times reported. Temperatures in the north could drop to 23 or 24 degrees Celsius, while the central and southern regions will not experience significant changes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tropical Storm Next Few Days tropical as early as today
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza