Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Tsai Ing-wen Strengthens Ties with Europe During Visit to Brussels

20 ottobre 2024
October 20, 2024_ Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen concluded her visit to Europe, stressing the importance of cooperation between Taiwan and European countries. During her stay, she met with over 70 members of the European Parliament and other leaders, expressing gratitude for the support received. Tsai highlighted Taiwan's role as a reliable partner in global supply chains and security. She also reiterated Taiwan's commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and working with Europe on issues such as climate change. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Tsai's visit took place against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tension in the Indo-Pacific region, where Taiwan is seeking to assert its position as a strategic ally for democracy and human rights.

