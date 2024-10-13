Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: TSMC Announces Record Results, Positive Outlook for the Future

October 12, 2024_ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has scheduled a conference call on October 17 to reveal its third-quarter...

13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has scheduled a conference call on October 17 to reveal its third-quarter operating results and industry outlook. Despite the global economic recovery falling short of expectations, demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications continues to grow, attracting investors’ attention. In September, TSMC reported consolidated revenue of NT$251.8 billion, the second highest in its history, driven by full 3-nanometer chip production capacity and strong AI demand. The conference will also focus on its expected growth in the fourth quarter and next year, as well as progress in 2-nanometer chip production. The news was reported by 工商時報. TSMC is the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer and plays a crucial role in Taiwan’s technology industry.

