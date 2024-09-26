Taiwan: TSMC breaks above $1,000 again, marking a pivotal moment for Taiwanese stock market

September 25, 2024_ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has again surpassed the $1,000 mark per share, closing at $1,005 after 46 days of waiting. This milestone is considered significant for the Taiwanese stock market, with experts predicting four key scenarios, including a surge in share price and a possible breakout of the $1,200 record by the end of the year. In addition, NVIDIA's demand for GPUs is expected to help TSMC's sales surge, solidifying its position in the industry. The news was reported by 工商時報. TSMC is the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer and plays a crucial role in the global technology industry.