Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
Taiwan: TSMC Starts Construction of New Plant in Germany

August 18, 2024_ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing...

Taiwan: TSMC Starts Construction of New Plant in Germany
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant in Dresden, Germany, on August 20, 2024. TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei will attend the event along with representatives of the German government and supply chain partners. The plant is an important step for TSMC in strengthening its presence in Europe, aiming to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in the automotive and industrial sectors. The construction of the plant, which involves an investment of over 10 billion euros, is supported by significant government funding. The news was reported by 工商時報. TSMC, a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing, aims to contribute to the resilience of the global supply chain and create approximately 2,000 highly skilled jobs in Europe.

