Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: TSMC Suspends Advanced Chip Supplies to Chinese Customers

November 8, 2024_ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced that it will suspend supplies of 7-nanometer and below chips to Chinese...

Taiwan: TSMC Suspends Advanced Chip Supplies to Chinese Customers
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 8, 2024_ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced that it will suspend supplies of 7-nanometer and below chips to Chinese customers starting November 11, 2024. This decision was made in response to concerns over a recent scandal involving Huawei and violation of export regulations. TSMC said it does not comment on market rumors, but reiterated its commitment to comply with all applicable laws. This measure is expected to have a significant impact on chip startups and the graphics card market in China. The news was reported by 工商時報. TSMC is the world's largest semiconductor maker, and its decision reflects the rising tensions in the tech war between the United States and China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
TSMC said it graphics card market in China TSMC .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza