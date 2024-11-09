Taiwan: TSMC Suspends Advanced Chip Supplies to Chinese Customers

November 8, 2024_ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced that it will suspend supplies of 7-nanometer and below chips to Chinese customers starting November 11, 2024. This decision was made in response to concerns over a recent scandal involving Huawei and violation of export regulations. TSMC said it does not comment on market rumors, but reiterated its commitment to comply with all applicable laws. This measure is expected to have a significant impact on chip startups and the graphics card market in China. The news was reported by 工商時報. TSMC is the world's largest semiconductor maker, and its decision reflects the rising tensions in the tech war between the United States and China.