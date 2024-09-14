Taiwan: Two German warships pass through Taiwan Strait for first time in 22 years

September 14, 2024_ Two German Navy ships, the frigate "Baden-Württemberg" and the supply vessel "Frankfurt am Main", have passed through the Taiwan Strait, marking the first time in 22 years that German naval vessels have sailed through this area. China has expressed strong opposition to this passage, saying it is a provocation that threatens its sovereignty and security. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that the Taiwan Strait is international waters, upholding the right to freedom of navigation. China responded through its Foreign Ministry and embassy in Germany, stressing the need to respect the one-China principle. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the geopolitical tensions in the region.