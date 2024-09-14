Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Two German warships pass through Taiwan Strait for first time in 22 years

September 14, 2024_ Two German Navy ships, the frigate "Baden-Württemberg" and the supply vessel "Frankfurt am Main", have passed through the Taiwan...

Taiwan: Two German warships pass through Taiwan Strait for first time in 22 years
14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ Two German Navy ships, the frigate "Baden-Württemberg" and the supply vessel "Frankfurt am Main", have passed through the Taiwan Strait, marking the first time in 22 years that German naval vessels have sailed through this area. China has expressed strong opposition to this passage, saying it is a provocation that threatens its sovereignty and security. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that the Taiwan Strait is international waters, upholding the right to freedom of navigation. China responded through its Foreign Ministry and embassy in Germany, stressing the need to respect the one-China principle. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the geopolitical tensions in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
supply vessel Frankfurt am Main Taiwan Strait Two German Navy ships through Taiwan Strait
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza