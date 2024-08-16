Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Two Witnesses Become Defendants in Ko Wen-je Fraud Case

August 16, 2024_ In the fraud case involving Ko Wen-je, two witnesses, Li Wen-ju and Duan Mu Zheng-wen, have been turned into defendants and placed...

Taiwan: Two Witnesses Become Defendants in Ko Wen-je Fraud Case
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ In the fraud case involving Ko Wen-je, two witnesses, Li Wen-ju and Duan Mu Zheng-wen, have been turned into defendants and placed under electronic surveillance. This development has sparked widespread public interest and investigations into the case are ongoing. The situation has raised questions about the transparency and integrity of the legal process in Taiwan. Authorities are closely monitoring developments to ensure that justice is served. The news was reported by 自由時報. The case involves Ko Wen-je, a former mayor of Taipei and a prominent political figure known for his reformist views.

