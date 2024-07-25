Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Typhoon Kaimi causes victims and extensive damage

July 24, 2024_ Typhoon Kaimi hit Taiwan, killing two people and injuring 201 individuals, according to the Central Disaster Emergency Response...

Taiwan: Typhoon Kaimi causes victims and extensive damage
25 luglio 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ Typhoon Kaimi hit Taiwan, killing two people and injuring 201 individuals, according to the Central Disaster Emergency Response Center. Among the victims, a woman was crushed by a fallen tree in Kaohsiung, while another lost her life in Hualien due to a collapse. The worst-hit cities include Kaohsiung, Tainan and Taichung, with a total of 3,496 incidents reported, including damage to buildings and trees. The Center also announced the preventive closure of 28 roads in several areas, while weather forecasts warned of strong winds and rain in the Yilan region and northern Hualien. The news is reported by The Merit Times. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and coordinating relief efforts to deal with the aftermath of the typhoon.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news is reported by The Merit Times Kaohsiung northern Hualien hit Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza