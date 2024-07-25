Taiwan: Typhoon Kaimi causes victims and extensive damage

July 24, 2024_ Typhoon Kaimi hit Taiwan, killing two people and injuring 201 individuals, according to the Central Disaster Emergency Response Center. Among the victims, a woman was crushed by a fallen tree in Kaohsiung, while another lost her life in Hualien due to a collapse. The worst-hit cities include Kaohsiung, Tainan and Taichung, with a total of 3,496 incidents reported, including damage to buildings and trees. The Center also announced the preventive closure of 28 roads in several areas, while weather forecasts warned of strong winds and rain in the Yilan region and northern Hualien. The news is reported by The Merit Times. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and coordinating relief efforts to deal with the aftermath of the typhoon.