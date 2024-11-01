Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Typhoon Khanun causes damage and disruption across the country

October 31, 2024_ Typhoon Khanun has hit Taiwan, causing winds of over 10 degrees and over 1,400 reports of damage, with 1 death and 73 injuries....

Taiwan: Typhoon Khanun causes damage and disruption across the country
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Typhoon Khanun has hit Taiwan, causing winds of over 10 degrees and over 1,400 reports of damage, with 1 death and 73 injuries. Power outages have affected nearly 52,000 customers, with about 25,000 still without power. Several areas, including Yilan and Taipei, have recorded significant rainfall, while relief efforts continue to monitor the situation. The source of this information is the website 自由時報. Local authorities are working to ensure the safety of citizens and restore essential services as quickly as possible.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities hit Taiwan including Yilan authorities
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza