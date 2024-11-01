Taiwan: Typhoon Khanun causes damage and disruption across the country

October 31, 2024_ Typhoon Khanun has hit Taiwan, causing winds of over 10 degrees and over 1,400 reports of damage, with 1 death and 73 injuries. Power outages have affected nearly 52,000 customers, with about 25,000 still without power. Several areas, including Yilan and Taipei, have recorded significant rainfall, while relief efforts continue to monitor the situation. The source of this information is the website 自由時報. Local authorities are working to ensure the safety of citizens and restore essential services as quickly as possible.