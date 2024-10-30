Taiwan: Typhoon Kong-rey Alert Approaching East Coast

October 29, 2024_ The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a marine warning for Typhoon Kong-rey, which is approaching the east coast of Taiwan. The typhoon, currently 670 km southeast of Oluanpi, is traveling northwest with maximum sustained winds of 162 km/h and gusts of up to 198 km/h. The typhoon is expected to have its strongest impact on Taiwan from tonight until Friday morning, with torrential rains expected in several areas. The source of this information is Taipei Times. Schools and construction on Orchid Island and Green Island have been suspended due to the storm, while train and ferry services have been cancelled or rescheduled.