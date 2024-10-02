Taiwan: Typhoon Shanluer causes nationwide shutdowns

October 2, 2024_ Typhoon Shanluer is approaching Taiwan, forcing the closure of schools and offices in 22 counties and cities. The typhoon, with winds reaching 50 meters per second, is expected to hit Taiwan this evening, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Weather officials are warning that the typhoon will have a significant impact on the island, urging people to prepare and stay indoors. The Ministry of Transport has also announced the suspension of some flights and trains, recommending people check the information before traveling. The news is reported by The Merit Times. Security measures have been stepped up to ensure the protection of citizens during the weather emergency.