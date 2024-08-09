Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Unemployment unexpectedly falls to 233,000

Taiwan: Unemployment unexpectedly falls to 233,000
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 09, 2024_ Unemployment in Taiwan fell to 233,000, lower than expected and the biggest decline in 11 months. This has helped ease concerns about a possible economic recession in the country. Analysts see this trend as a positive sign for the economic recovery, suggesting that the labor market is showing signs of stability. The decline in unemployment may also reflect an increase in labor demand in various sectors. The news was reported by 工商時報, a major economic news source in Taiwan. This development may influence future economic policies and investment strategies in the country.

