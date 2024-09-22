Taiwan: US approves $567 million security aid package for Taiwan

September 22, 2024_ The United States is set to approve a $567 million security aid package for Taiwan, its largest ever. The package, which is nearly double the $345 million it spent last year, includes supplies of weapons and drones, essential to Taiwan's asymmetric warfare strategy. The White House is expected to give the green light before the end of the fiscal year on September 30, Defense News reported, citing US congressional sources. Taiwan, a democratic island that China considers part of its territory, continues to build up its defense capabilities in collaboration with the United States to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.