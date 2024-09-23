Taiwan: US delegation visits to boost drone industry

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
23 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ A US delegation of 26 companies has arrived in Taiwan to explore cooperation opportunities in the drone industry. The Taiwanese government, including the President and the Ministry of Defense, have shown great interest in the visit, with the goal of producing 15,000 drones per month by 2028. However, the Ministry of Defense has raised concerns about using a Taiwanese brand for military drones, suggesting that purchasing from American suppliers may be a priority. Local experts warn that Taiwan should also develop domestically produced drones, and not simply be a subcontractor for the United States. This is reported by 中國時報. The visit includes meetings with Taiwanese companies and a visit to the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, to discuss potential technology transfers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
