Taiwan: US delegation visits to boost drone industry

September 22, 2024_ A US delegation of 26 companies has arrived in Taiwan to explore cooperation opportunities in the drone industry. The Taiwanese government, including the President and the Ministry of Defense, have shown great interest in the visit, with the goal of producing 15,000 drones per month by 2028. However, the Ministry of Defense has raised concerns about using a Taiwanese brand for military drones, suggesting that purchasing from American suppliers may be a priority. Local experts warn that Taiwan should also develop domestically produced drones, and not simply be a subcontractor for the United States. This is reported by 中國時報. The visit includes meetings with Taiwanese companies and a visit to the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, to discuss potential technology transfers.