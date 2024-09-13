Taiwan: US, EU support Taiwan's international participation

September 13, 2024_ The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement supporting Taiwan's international participation, stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. During the seventh US-EU China Dialogue, representatives discussed policies related to Beijing and reiterated support for Taiwan's meaningful involvement in international organizations. They also expressed concern over China's support for Russia in the war in Ukraine and condemned China's actions in the East and South Seas. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, highlighting the continued US-EU security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The next dialogue will be held in Washington next year.