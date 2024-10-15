Taiwan: US Expresses Concern Over Chinese Military Drills Around Taiwan

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ The United States has expressed concern over Chinese military exercises, called "unjustified" and potentially provocative, taking place in the East China Sea and around Taiwan. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that such maneuvers pose a risk of escalation and were an inappropriate response to a routine annual speech. The exercises, called "Joint Sword-2024B", were launched by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as a warning against Taiwan independence forces. The State Department urged China to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine stability in the region. The news is reported by the Taipei Times. Tensions in the East China Sea are of international concern, with Japan and the European Union also expressing similar concerns about security in the region.

