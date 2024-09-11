Taiwan: US passes Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act to counter China

September 11, 2024_ The United States House of Representatives has passed the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act, aimed at deterring Chinese aggression toward Taiwan. The law requires the publication of information on the illicit assets of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials and restrictions on financial services for their family members. US Representatives French Hill and Brad Sherman stressed the importance of this measure as a deterrent to China, highlighting that the Chinese government poses a threat to Taiwan. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. The law could be activated in the event of specific events, according to the provisions of the Taiwan Relations Act, which regulates relations between the United States and Taiwan.