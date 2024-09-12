Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: US Presidential Debate Focuses on China, Taiwanese Chip Industry

September 12, 2024_ US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden held their first public debate, addressing key issues such as China policy...

Taiwan: US Presidential Debate Focuses on China, Taiwanese Chip Industry
12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden held their first public debate, addressing key issues such as China policy and the Taiwan chip issue. Trump reiterated his tough approach towards Beijing, promising to protect American interests and support Taiwan in its chip industry. In contrast, Biden criticized Trump's strategy, proposing a more diplomatic approach to resolve tensions with China and ensure Taiwan's security. This debate is considered a key moment in the US presidential election, with both candidates trying to attract voter support. The news is reported by 人間福報 The Merit Times. Taiwan is an island with a thriving technology industry, known for the production of semiconductors, essential to modern electronics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as China US Presidential election support Taiwan Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza