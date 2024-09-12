Taiwan: US Presidential Debate Focuses on China, Taiwanese Chip Industry

September 12, 2024_ US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden held their first public debate, addressing key issues such as China policy and the Taiwan chip issue. Trump reiterated his tough approach towards Beijing, promising to protect American interests and support Taiwan in its chip industry. In contrast, Biden criticized Trump's strategy, proposing a more diplomatic approach to resolve tensions with China and ensure Taiwan's security. This debate is considered a key moment in the US presidential election, with both candidates trying to attract voter support. The news is reported by 人間福報 The Merit Times. Taiwan is an island with a thriving technology industry, known for the production of semiconductors, essential to modern electronics.