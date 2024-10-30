Taiwan: US, Taiwan start talks to resolve double taxation issue

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
October 29, 2024_ The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the start of negotiations with Taiwan to address the issue of double taxation. The...

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
October 29, 2024_ The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the start of negotiations with Taiwan to address the issue of double taxation. The first round of discussions is expected in the coming weeks and aims to reduce tax barriers affecting small and medium-sized enterprises, which are particularly relevant to the semiconductor ecosystem. This agreement is considered crucial to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries. The news was reported by 自由時報. Taiwan, an island located in East Asia, is a major player in the global technology sector, especially in the production of semiconductors.

