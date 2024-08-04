03 August 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament vice president Jiang Qichen recently visited Italy after meeting officials in the Czech Republic and Spain. During his visit to Rome, he attended a banquet organized by the Taiwanese representation, highlighting the interest of various European politicians in collaborating with Taiwan on issues such as security in the Taiwan Strait. Jiang stressed that despite pressure from China, many European leaders are eager to meet Taiwanese representatives to discuss cooperation opportunities. The news is reported by bg3.co. Italy, represented by its Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, currently visiting China, has shown particular interest in cooperation in the fields of mechanics and technology, including semiconductors.