Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Visit of the vice president of Parliament to Rome to strengthen ties with Italy

July 30, 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament Deputy Speaker Jiang Qichen recently visited Italy as part of a European tour, after meeting with officials in the...

30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
July 30, 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament Deputy Speaker Jiang Qichen recently visited Italy as part of a European tour, after meeting with officials in the Czech Republic and Spain. During his visit to Rome, he participated in a banquet organized by the Taiwanese representation, highlighting the interest of various European politicians in concretely collaborating with Taiwan, despite pressure from China. Jiang highlighted the importance of cooperation in sectors such as semiconductors and high technology, with Italy showing particular interest in industrial collaboration. The news was reported by udn.com, highlighting the importance of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Italy in a complex geopolitical context.

