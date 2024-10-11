Taiwan: Wanted Car Fraud Man Hides in Taipei

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:58
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ A Spanish national, Salvador Alejandro Llinas Onate, is wanted in Italy for a car fraud involving over 30 million euros. Italian authorities believe he is currently in Taipei, Taiwan, where they hope to arrest him and bring him to justice. Onate is accused of having created a company in Trento, Italy, to rent cars without ever receiving payments, illegally reselling them to third parties. The news, reported by ettoday.net, highlights how the fraud has also affected the Italian car market, with over 800 vehicles seized by law enforcement. Investigations continue to track down Onate, who is also wanted by Spain for similar crimes.

