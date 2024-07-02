Taiwan: Warning against travel to China due to risk of arbitrary detention

July 2, 2024_ Mainland Affairs Council Vice Minister Liang Wen-chieh yesterday reiterated the council's warning against travel to China due to the risk of arbitrary detention. The council highlighted that Taiwanese citizens could be subject to unjustified detention during their stays in China. This statement follows a series of incidents in which Taiwanese citizens have been detained without clear reasons. Taiwanese authorities urge citizens to carefully consider the risks before planning trips to China. The Taipei Times reports it. The Mainland Affairs Council is Taiwan's government agency responsible for relations with mainland China.