Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Taiwan: Warning for possible tropical storm Usagi in the western Pacific

Taiwan: Warning for possible tropical storm Usagi in the western Pacific
11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has warned that four weather systems are currently active in the western Pacific, with one of them, Usagi, potentially strengthening into a tropical storm and threatening Taiwan. This would mark the first time that four tropical cyclones exist simultaneously in November. If Usagi forms, it is expected to move northwest, initially approaching the Philippines’ Luzon Island. Temperatures in Taiwan could drop to 23°C due to a strong northeast monsoon forecast for the next few days, the Taipei Times reported. The CWA also noted that other cyclones, such as Typhoon Yinxing and Tropical Storms Toraji and Manyi, are currently being monitored.

in Evidenza