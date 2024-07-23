Taiwan: Warning for Typhoon Kaimi, heavy rains and winds expected

July 22, 2024_ Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau has issued a maritime typhoon warning for Typhoon Kaimi, which is located about 580 km southeast of Eluanbi. The typhoon is moving north-northwest at a speed of 17-20 km/h and is expected to reach Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The western and north-eastern regions of the island will be the most affected, with torrential rain and thunderstorms possible. The population is invited to prepare adequately for the arrival of the typhoon. This was reported by the news site 人間福報 (The Merit Times). Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to provide timely updates.