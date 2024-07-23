Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Warning for Typhoon Kaimi, heavy rains and winds expected

July 22, 2024_ Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau has issued a maritime typhoon warning for Typhoon Kaimi, which is located about 580 km southeast of...

Taiwan: Warning for Typhoon Kaimi, heavy rains and winds expected
23 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 22, 2024_ Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau has issued a maritime typhoon warning for Typhoon Kaimi, which is located about 580 km southeast of Eluanbi. The typhoon is moving north-northwest at a speed of 17-20 km/h and is expected to reach Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The western and north-eastern regions of the island will be the most affected, with torrential rain and thunderstorms possible. The population is invited to prepare adequately for the arrival of the typhoon. This was reported by the news site 人間福報 (The Merit Times). Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to provide timely updates.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Typhoon Kaimi Local authorities Kaimi Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza