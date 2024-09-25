Taiwan: Washington Launches Partnership for Indo-Pacific Defense with 12 Allies

September 25, 2024_ The United States has launched the Partnership for Indo-Pacific Defense with at least 12 allies, including Taiwan, to address supply chain constraints and increase joint weapons production. The initiative aims to improve the defense capabilities of the United States and its allies in the region, focusing on the joint production of critical defense technologies such as missiles, drones and cyber defense systems. The U.S. Department of Defense said the initiative will ensure the availability of key defense technologies and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. This partnership is seen as an opportunity for defense companies in the United States and allied countries to expand their operations and collaborations.