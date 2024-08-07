Taiwan: Women leaders emerge in the business landscape

06 August 2024_ A recent study has revealed the ten most influential women in business in Taiwan, highlighting the growing recognition of women's roles in various sectors. The leaders, from industries such as technology, medicine and finance, were selected based on their online visibility and impact. Among these, stand out figures such as Lu Yi-Chun, president of Wang Dao Commercial Bank, and Ou Shu-Fang, president of University Optical Technology, who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial skills. The source of this analysis is udn.com, which used the KEYPO data analysis system to collect information on online discussions. This study highlights the growing importance of women in Taiwanese business, contributing to greater awareness and promotion of gender equality.