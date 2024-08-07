Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Women leaders emerge in the business landscape

06 August 2024_ A recent study has revealed the ten most influential women in business in Taiwan, highlighting the growing recognition of women's...

Taiwan: Women leaders emerge in the business landscape
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ A recent study has revealed the ten most influential women in business in Taiwan, highlighting the growing recognition of women's roles in various sectors. The leaders, from industries such as technology, medicine and finance, were selected based on their online visibility and impact. Among these, stand out figures such as Lu Yi-Chun, president of Wang Dao Commercial Bank, and Ou Shu-Fang, president of University Optical Technology, who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial skills. The source of this analysis is udn.com, which used the KEYPO data analysis system to collect information on online discussions. This study highlights the growing importance of women in Taiwanese business, contributing to greater awareness and promotion of gender equality.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
presidente taiwanese business president affare
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza