Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Worrying Population Decline Predicted by 2070

October 18, 2024_ The National Development Council of Taiwan today released its population estimates for 2024-2070, showing a significant decline in...

Taiwan: Worrying Population Decline Predicted by 2070
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ The National Development Council of Taiwan today released its population estimates for 2024-2070, showing a significant decline in the population. By 2070, Taiwan's population is expected to decline to 14.97 million, a decrease of 8.44 million from the current figure. This demographic shift, characterized by an increase in the elderly population and a decrease in the young population, will have profound impacts on the economy and society. The source of this information is the website 自由時報. The Council announced that it will work with various ministries to address the challenges of low birth rates and an aging population, proposing strategies to improve the labor market and support economic innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
labor market announced that it work This demographic shift
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza