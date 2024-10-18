Taiwan: Worrying Population Decline Predicted by 2070

October 18, 2024_ The National Development Council of Taiwan today released its population estimates for 2024-2070, showing a significant decline in the population. By 2070, Taiwan's population is expected to decline to 14.97 million, a decrease of 8.44 million from the current figure. This demographic shift, characterized by an increase in the elderly population and a decrease in the young population, will have profound impacts on the economy and society. The source of this information is the website 自由時報. The Council announced that it will work with various ministries to address the challenges of low birth rates and an aging population, proposing strategies to improve the labor market and support economic innovation.