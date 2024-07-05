Taiwan: Xinhua journalist investigated for espionage

July 5, 2024_ A journalist from China's Xinhua news agency in Taiwan has been charged with espionage by monitoring a political discussion program. The director of the National Security Bureau, Tsai Ming-yen, confirmed that several pieces of information had been received and that the case had been transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation. Mainland Affairs Council president Chiu Chui-cheng said that if the administrative investigation finds concrete evidence, the case will be transferred to judicial authorities. The Bureau of Investigation has already opened an investigation. The news was reported by 自由時報. This episode highlights ongoing tensions between Taiwan and mainland China.