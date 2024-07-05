Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Xinhua journalist investigated for espionage

July 5, 2024_ A journalist from China's Xinhua news agency in Taiwan has been charged with espionage by monitoring a political discussion program....

Taiwan: Xinhua journalist investigated for espionage
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ A journalist from China's Xinhua news agency in Taiwan has been charged with espionage by monitoring a political discussion program. The director of the National Security Bureau, Tsai Ming-yen, confirmed that several pieces of information had been received and that the case had been transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation. Mainland Affairs Council president Chiu Chui-cheng said that if the administrative investigation finds concrete evidence, the case will be transferred to judicial authorities. The Bureau of Investigation has already opened an investigation. The news was reported by 自由時報. This episode highlights ongoing tensions between Taiwan and mainland China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
been autorità garante authorities Mainland China
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza