Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Yuan Goang-Ming's art at the Venice Biennale explores war and memory

21 July 2024_ At the Venice Biennale, the Taiwan pavilion hosts the work by Yuan Goang-Ming, entitled 'Daily War', which explores the theme of war...

Taiwan: Yuan Goang-Ming's art at the Venice Biennale explores war and memory
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 July 2024_ At the Venice Biennale, the Taiwan pavilion hosts the work by Yuan Goang-Ming, entitled 'Daily War', which explores the theme of war through video installations. The Taiwanese artist also presents 'Daily Maneuver', a work that documents the emergency exercises in Taipei, showing the deserted streets during the air attack simulations. The exhibition aroused great interest among Western visitors, many of whom were struck by the depiction of daily life under the constant threat of conflict. The news was reported by udn.com. The Venice Biennale, one of the most prestigious art events in the world, offers an international platform to reflect on Taiwan's unique experiences, highlighting geopolitical tensions and the resilience of its people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Yuan Goang Ming's art at entitled Daily War work that guerra
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza