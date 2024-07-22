Taiwan: Yuan Goang-Ming's art at the Venice Biennale explores war and memory

21 July 2024_ At the Venice Biennale, the Taiwan pavilion hosts the work by Yuan Goang-Ming, entitled 'Daily War', which explores the theme of war through video installations. The Taiwanese artist also presents 'Daily Maneuver', a work that documents the emergency exercises in Taipei, showing the deserted streets during the air attack simulations. The exhibition aroused great interest among Western visitors, many of whom were struck by the depiction of daily life under the constant threat of conflict. The news was reported by udn.com. The Venice Biennale, one of the most prestigious art events in the world, offers an international platform to reflect on Taiwan's unique experiences, highlighting geopolitical tensions and the resilience of its people.