Thailand: 2024 Youth Muay Thai World Championship Coming Soon

05 September 2024_ Thailand will host the IFMA Youth Muay Thai World Championships 2024 from 12 to 19 September 2024 at Siam Paragon in Bangkok. The event, which will feature approximately 2,000 athletes from over 100 nations, is supported by the Thai monarchy with trophies presented by the King and Queen. The championship not only promotes Muay Thai as a martial art, but also aims to boost tourism and the local economy, with an estimated economic impact of over 500 million baht. The news was reported by khaosod.co.th. The championship is an important opportunity for young athletes to learn and appreciate the culture of Muay Thai, contributing to its global spread.