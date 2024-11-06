Thailand: 70 Million Baht Scam Orchestrated by Prominent Sinologist Uncovered

November 5, 2024_ A well-known sinologist in Thailand is accused of defrauding numerous customers out of over 70 million baht through deceptive practices. The victims were tricked into buying statues of deities and modifying their homes to ward off negative energy, but never received the promised products. Police investigations have revealed that the sinologist could face fraud and money laundering charges, as his actions appear to constitute systematic fraudulent behavior. The source of this news is the Daily News. Currently, over 20 people have filed complaints, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the need to protect citizens from such deceptions.