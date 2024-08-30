Thailand: 8 provinces on alert for flood risk along Mekong River

August 29, 2024_ The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (ปภ.) has issued a flood warning for eight provinces in northern and northeastern Thailand due to rising levels of the Mekong River. The affected provinces include Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Ubon Ratchathani and Amnat Charoen, which may experience flooding between August 28 and September 1. The forecast indicates a significant increase in water levels, with some places likely to exceed the warning level. The public is urged to follow the authorities' advice and prepare for any emergencies, as reported by khaosod.co.th. Local authorities are activating emergency measures and monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the public.