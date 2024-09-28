Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: 98% of patients satisfied with national health program

September 28, 2024_ A recent survey revealed that 98% of patients in Thailand are satisfied with the national healthcare program implemented this...

Thailand: 98% of patients satisfied with national health program
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ A recent survey revealed that 98% of patients in Thailand are satisfied with the national healthcare program implemented this year. This result highlights the effectiveness of the government's health policies, which have improved access to and quality of care. Citizens particularly appreciated the availability of medical services and the professionalism of healthcare workers. The overall satisfaction of patients represents a major step forward for the country's healthcare system, according to the news site เดลินิวส์. The national healthcare program was introduced to ensure medical care for all Thai citizens, helping to improve public health and well-being.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
major step forward program software cent
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza