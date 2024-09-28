Thailand: 98% of patients satisfied with national health program

September 28, 2024_ A recent survey revealed that 98% of patients in Thailand are satisfied with the national healthcare program implemented this year. This result highlights the effectiveness of the government's health policies, which have improved access to and quality of care. Citizens particularly appreciated the availability of medical services and the professionalism of healthcare workers. The overall satisfaction of patients represents a major step forward for the country's healthcare system, according to the news site เดลินิวส์. The national healthcare program was introduced to ensure medical care for all Thai citizens, helping to improve public health and well-being.