Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Accusations of irregularities in the elections of new senators

7 July 2024_ In Thailand, allegations of irregularities emerge in the recent elections of new members of the Senate. During a debate organized by the...

07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
7 July 2024_ In Thailand, allegations of irregularities emerge in the recent elections of new members of the Senate. During a debate organized by the Journalists Association of Thailand, doubts were raised about the transparency of the electoral process, with accusations of corruption and vote manipulation. Some participants called on the Election Commission to certify the results before investigating the irregularities. The source of this news is naewna.com. The elections featured prominent political figures and raised concerns about the representativeness and integrity of the new Senate.

