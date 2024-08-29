Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Thailand: aespa's KARINA becomes Prada ambassador

Thailand: aespa's KARINA becomes Prada ambassador
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Prada has announced KARINA, a member of the famous K-pop group aespa, as its new ambassador. KARINA has already made her fashion debut as the guest of honor at the Prada Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in Milan, Italy, where she wore an elegant black bow dress. The collaboration between Prada and KARINA promises to bring a touch of freshness and innovation to the fashion landscape, combining the charm of Korean pop culture with Italian elegance. The news was reported by ellethailand.com. The choice of KARINA underscores the growing importance of K-pop culture in the fashion world, as Prada continues to strengthen its global presence through strategic partnerships.

in Evidenza