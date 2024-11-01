Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Agricultural collaboration with Italy for new opportunities
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ Thailand's Agriculture Minister Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat met with Italian Minister Francesco Lollobrigida in Rome to discuss agricultural cooperation and technological research. During the meeting, Thailand confirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Italy, following the visit of former Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in May. Lollobrigida will visit Thailand in November to explore trade opportunities, while Thailand requested support to resume horse exports to the European Union, which were suspended due to an epidemic. The news was reported by naewna.com and highlights the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural and sports sectors.

