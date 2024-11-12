Thailand: Agricultural Collaboration with Italy to Promote Trade and Fashion

November 11, 2024_ Thailand and Italy are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen agricultural cooperation, aiming to improve trade and investment between the two countries. Thailand’s Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, discussed with his Italian counterpart, Francesco Lollobrigida, the importance of this collaboration, which also includes the use of Thai silk in the fashion industry. Both countries aim to exchange knowledge and further develop the potential of silk as a soft power in the global fashion landscape. This news is reported by mgronline.com. This initiative represents a significant step for the Thai agricultural industry, which seeks to expand its business opportunities in Europe.