Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Thailand: Agriculture ministers meet to strengthen cooperation with Italy

October 17, 2024_ Thailand's Agriculture Minister Naruemon Pinyosinwat met with Italy's Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida in Rome to...

Thailand: Agriculture ministers meet to strengthen cooperation with Italy
17 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ Thailand's Agriculture Minister Naruemon Pinyosinwat met with Italy's Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida in Rome to discuss cooperation in the agricultural sector. During the meeting, the importance of strengthening ties between Thailand and Italy was highlighted, with a focus on agricultural technology and water management. In addition, Thailand requested support for the resumption of horse exports to the European Union, following the suspension caused by the AHS disease. The meeting also led to an invitation for Italy to participate in the International Forum on Soil and Water Management, to be held in Bangkok in December 2024, as reported by thairath.co.th. This event represents an opportunity for both nations to collaborate on issues crucial to food security and sustainable development.

