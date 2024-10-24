Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: AI Investment to Reach 680 Billion Baht

October 24, 2024_ Thailand plans to invest 680 billion baht (about $19 billion) in the artificial intelligence sector over the next five years. This...

Thailand: AI Investment to Reach 680 Billion Baht
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Thailand plans to invest 680 billion baht (about $19 billion) in the artificial intelligence sector over the next five years. This investment aims to boost technological innovation and improve the country's global competitiveness. Thai authorities are promoting initiatives to attract foreign investment and develop local expertise in the field of AI. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. This investment plan is part of a broader digital transformation involving various sectors of the Thai economy, with the aim of positioning Thailand as a technology hub in Southeast Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This investment plan Thai authorities investment investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza