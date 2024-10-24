Thailand: AI Investment to Reach 680 Billion Baht

October 24, 2024_ Thailand plans to invest 680 billion baht (about $19 billion) in the artificial intelligence sector over the next five years. This investment aims to boost technological innovation and improve the country's global competitiveness. Thai authorities are promoting initiatives to attract foreign investment and develop local expertise in the field of AI. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. This investment plan is part of a broader digital transformation involving various sectors of the Thai economy, with the aim of positioning Thailand as a technology hub in Southeast Asia.