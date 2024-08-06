Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: AIS and Thai Airways offer discounts for travel to Milan and Oslo
06 August 2024_ AIS, a leading telecommunications company in Thailand, has announced a collaboration with Thai Airways to offer discounts on SIM2Fly 5G services to travelers heading to Milan, Italy, and Oslo, Norway. Customers booking flights on these routes will receive a 100 baht discount code towards the purchase of a SIM for use abroad, ensuring a fast and convenient internet connection during their trip. This initiative aims to improve passengers' travel experience by facilitating communication and access to digital services. The news was reported by iphone-droid.net, highlighting the importance of global connectivity for travellers. Thai Airways resumes flights on these routes to meet growing demand for travel between Thailand and Europe.

in Evidenza