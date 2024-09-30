Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Alert in 11 provinces as Chao Phraya River water level rises

September 29, 2024_ Thailand's Department of Water Resources has issued a warning notice for 11 central provinces due to increased water flow in the...

30 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ Thailand's Department of Water Resources has issued a warning notice for 11 central provinces due to increased water flow in the Chao Phraya River, which has reached 2,350 cubic meters per second. To mitigate risks, water release from the reservoir has been kept at 1,899 cubic meters per second, but the water level in surrounding areas is expected to rise. Authorities have urged residents to lift valuables and monitor the water level changes closely. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The affected provinces include Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, and Ayutthaya, all located along the Chao Phraya River, known for its historical and cultural importance in Thailand.

water level increased water flow water Uthai Thani
