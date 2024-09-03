Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Alessi Brings Italian Design to Bangkok with Exclusive Event

03 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ Vertier Design Gallery in Bangkok collaborated with the Italian Alessi Group to present a unique design experience, set up over 800 square meters. The event was attended by celebrities and design enthusiasts, who could admire iconic works such as the Poêle Chair, designed by Philippe Starck, and the Nebula table, a symbol of Italian elegance and craftsmanship. In addition, the event included a coffee workshop with the Italian brand 'illy', highlighting the importance of Italian food culture. The news was reported by smmagonline.com, highlighting the strong connection between Italy and Thailand in the field of design and gastronomy. This event represents an opportunity to further promote Italian cultural heritage in Asia.

