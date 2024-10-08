Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: 'Amazing Thailand' campaign launched to boost tourism

08 October 2024_ The Thai government has launched the 'Amazing Thailand' campaign with the aim of attracting over 40 million foreign visitors and...

Thailand: 'Amazing Thailand' campaign launched to boost tourism
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 October 2024_ The Thai government has launched the 'Amazing Thailand' campaign with the aim of attracting over 40 million foreign visitors and generating 3 trillion baht in revenue in the coming year. During the presentation, the prime minister outlined three key strategies: 'Unique Thai Charm', 'Sustainable Tourism' and 'Digital Tourism'. The campaign also includes a new visa scheme to increase the number of long-term tourists. This initiative aims to strengthen the country's tourism industry, which is crucial to the Thai economy. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. Thailand is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, known for its beaches, vibrant culture and delicious cuisine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai the news was reported by Bangkok Post Thai government delicious
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza