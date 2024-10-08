Thailand: 'Amazing Thailand' campaign launched to boost tourism

08 October 2024_ The Thai government has launched the 'Amazing Thailand' campaign with the aim of attracting over 40 million foreign visitors and generating 3 trillion baht in revenue in the coming year. During the presentation, the prime minister outlined three key strategies: 'Unique Thai Charm', 'Sustainable Tourism' and 'Digital Tourism'. The campaign also includes a new visa scheme to increase the number of long-term tourists. This initiative aims to strengthen the country's tourism industry, which is crucial to the Thai economy. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. Thailand is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, known for its beaches, vibrant culture and delicious cuisine.