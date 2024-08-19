Thailand: Ambassade Bangkok Launches New Hair Salon with Italian Products

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
19 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Ambassade Bangkok, the renowned luxury spa, has opened a new Hair Salon that promises an exclusive experience for customers. The salon offers hair and scalp treatments, using high-quality products, including those from the Italian brand O Way, known for its attention to the environment and consumer health. In addition, the salon collaborates with brands such as Sucette to create unique hair accessories in Thai silk. The news was reported by gorgeousbkk.com, highlighting the importance of quality and innovation in the beauty industry in Thailand. Ambassade Bangkok confirms itself as a reference point for those seeking high-level beauty treatments, combining Italian excellence with Thai tradition.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
