Thailand: Amerigo Vespucci bids farewell to Phuket after an official visit

Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:28
12 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
November 12, 2024_ On November 11, 2024, the Italian Navy sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci left the port of Phuket, Thailand, after an official visit from November 5 to 11. During the stay, joint exercises were held between the Italian ship and the Thai Navy, strengthening the ties between the two countries. The Amerigo Vespucci, known as one of the most beautiful ships in the world, is on a mission to promote environmental awareness and respect for the sea. The news was reported by phigudkhaow.com, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the naval sector. The ship will continue its journey to Mumbai, India, continuing its mission as an ambassador of culture and the environment.

