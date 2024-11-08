Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Amerigo Vespucci celebrates 72nd birthday of the king in Phuket

November 7, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic Italian sailing ship, docked in Phuket to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the King of Thailand...

Thailand: Amerigo Vespucci celebrates 72nd birthday of the king in Phuket
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic Italian sailing ship, docked in Phuket to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the King of Thailand and strengthen diplomatic relations between Italy and Thailand, which have lasted more than 156 years. The Governor of Phuket and the Italian Ambassador Paolo Dionisi welcomed the crew, stressing the importance of this event, which marks the first visit of the ship to the province. During its stay, the Amerigo Vespucci will host events and activities, including a fashion show on November 8, to engage the local community. The ship, a symbol of Italian maritime tradition, is an important opportunity to promote Italian culture in Thailand, as reported by prachachat.net. The Amerigo Vespucci, on a round-the-world voyage, will depart Phuket on November 11 and continue to Mumbai, India.

