Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Amerigo Vespucci Visits Phuket to Celebrate Italy's Maritime Heritage

October 29, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the oldest naval vessel in the Italian Navy, will arrive in Phuket from November 6 to 10, 2024, as part of...

29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 29, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the oldest naval vessel in the Italian Navy, will arrive in Phuket from November 6 to 10, 2024, as part of its world tour dedicated to Italian maritime culture. This historic vessel, 101 meters long and considered the most beautiful of its kind, represents a symbol of Italian naval art and perseverance, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's motto. During its stopover, the ship will host cultural events, including an Italian wine tasting and an artisanal gelato experience with Massimiliano Scotti, the best gelato maker in Europe. The news was reported by prestigeonline.com, highlighting the importance of this cultural exchange between Italy and Thailand. The Amerigo Vespucci, built in Naples in 1930, continues to be a beacon of tradition and innovation, attracting the attention of lovers of maritime history and culture.

