Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
Thailand: Amnesty Bill for PM Rejected

October 27, 2024_ Thailand's parliament has rejected a bill that would have granted amnesty to the prime minister, sparking mixed reactions from...

27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ Thailand's parliament has rejected a bill that would have granted amnesty to the prime minister, sparking mixed reactions from members of the government and opposition. The proposal, supported by some parties, aimed to protect the prime minister from legal charges, but was deemed unacceptable by many lawmakers. The rejection of the bill highlights the ongoing political tensions in the country, where the issue of political accountability is at the center of public debate. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The political situation in Thailand is characterized by frequent conflicts between the government and the opposition, with citizens demanding greater transparency and accountability.

